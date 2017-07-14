MLB Trade Rumors 2017: Miami Marlins Sale Could Give Red Sox the Players They Want

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Members of the New York Mets and Miami Marlins meet midfield to embrace in hugs prior to the game at Marlins Park

The Miami Marlins will host the All-Star festivities in the coming days amid the specter of payroll deductions as the franchise searches for a new owner. The Boston Red Sox could take advantage of the upcoming sale to acquire a number of players from the team before the Major League Baseball (MLB) trade deadline.

The Red Sox are, apparently, looking for a package deal with the Marlins which includes third baseman Martin Prado and reliever David Phelps. This comes after recent reports that the team could become "active sellers" after the All-Star break.

According to the Miami Herald, The Fish would like to keep 26-year-old catcher J.T. Realmuto in the team for the foreseeable future. The same goes for Justin Bour; however, they are willing to part with the young star for a high price.

Marcell Ozuna, who is currently in his arbitration years, and Christian Yelich, who is under a long-term extension, are open to be traded. However, the Miami Marlins will only agree to do so for "a substantial return."

On the other hand, Prado and Phelps along with closer A.J. Ramos are among the players whom they are eager to move. The Red Sox could be on their way to getting their best bargain deal prior to the MLB trade deadline.

Prado could stabilize the team's third base should he be traded to the Red Sox. However, his contract could relegate him to the bench if 20-year-old Rafael Devers shows he is ready for the big leagues next season.

Phelps could make the transition to Boston more smoothly than Prado. Inconsistent performance from Rick Porcello and Boston's collection of fifth starters could find his niche in bridging the gap between the starter and the late-inning guys.

This is as good as a done MLB trade deal for the Red Sox, with only the sale hindering their path. So far, Jorge Mas' request for an exclusive negotiating period has been turned down by the Miami Marlins. The team, apparently, wants Derek Jeter or the Wayne Rothbaum/Tagg Romney group to purchase the team which could be the reason for Mas' request being denied.