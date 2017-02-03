MLB Trade Rumors 2017: Tampa Bay Rays Discuss Jurickson Profar Trade with the Texas Rangers

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

When the Tampa Bay Rays traded second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-hander Jose De Leon, a lot of fans thought they could always move first baseman Brad Miller to second base. But recent reports say the Rays may be shopping for a second baseman.

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News said he was told by two sources that the Rays have inquired about Texas Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar.

Profar's name has always been mentioned in trade rumors, so this one probably didn't take anyone by surprise. Earlier this month, he was linked with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and reports said the Rays were interested in acquiring him last season. Well, that deal never happened.

Profar signed with the Rangers as a shortstop back in 2009, but his career never took off as he missed the entire 2014 and 2015 seasons because of a shoulder injury. Since his return, Profar has served as a utility player for the Rangers. He does have a huge upside, so a lot of teams are interested in him.

Profar hit .239/.321/.338 with five home runs and 20 run batted in (RBIs) in 90 games last season. The numbers are not bad, but his future in the lineup is a little shaky right now after reports came out saying the Rangers want to sign Mike Napoli.

If the Rays are serious about acquiring Profar, Call to the Pen's Travis Koch believes that they may offer Jake Odorizzi and Alex Cobb. Those two have been in a number of trade rumors. But Koch doesn't think the Rangers will let go of Profar right now.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports' Dayn Perry thinks that the Rays may offer a package built around Odorizzi in order to acquire Profar.

No deal has been made yet, but Tampa does seem like the perfect place for Profar to revitalize his career.