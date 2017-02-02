MLB Trade Rumors 2017: Texas Rangers Pursuing Jose Quintana

The Texas Rangers have been relatively quiet this offseason. There have been talk about them acquiring Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez a couple of months back, but nothing has happened so far. But it seems the Rangers may now be ready to make some noise in the trade market.

Wikimedia Commons/Joe BielawaAn image of Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana

USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale has tweeted that the Rangers were once again actively pursuing Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana. However, he's not sure if they could pull off a deal.

The White Sox have made it no secret that they are dangling Quintana as trade bait, and the All-Star southpaw has been on the Rangers' radar since last season. A number of reports suggest the teams actually discussed a trade before the non-waiver trade deadline, but a deal wasn't made then. The White Sox reportedly asked for infielder Jurickson Profar and a lot more for the deal, but the Rangers thought it was too much so they backed off.

They may have cooled down their pursuit then, but a lot of baseball fans knew that they'll attempt to negotiate another deal. After all, the Rangers clearly need another pitcher. Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels are around, but they need depth in that position.

But before Rangers fans get too excited about the thought of acquiring Quintana, Dallas Sports News' Evan Grant has reported that two sources "downplayed the possibility of significant talks." Grant also pointed out that talks between the Rangers and White Sox might have been intentionally leaked from Chicago to prompt the Houston Astros to act quickly and make a deal. The Astros have been pursuing a trade for Quintana for some time now, but talks have stalled.

Well, whichever team gets Quintana will get a solid, durable pitcher who's under team control through 2020. That's certainly a very attractive contract to any MLB team.