MLB Trade Rumors: The Teams That May Be Interested in Acquiring Sonny Gray From the Oakland Athletics

Wikimedia Commons/jnashboulden Sonny Gray with the Oakland Athletics in 2017

With the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline looming, it should come as no surprise that rumors are starting to hint at which players may be on the move. The most recent rumblings are now pointing to Sonny Gray of the Oakland Athletics as a trade target for different teams.

Gray is enjoying a bit of a bounce back season. After struggling through much of the 2016 campaign, he has put up better numbers this season. And while they may not be as impressive as the ones he tallied a few years back, they still stand out in a pretty shallow market for starting pitchers.

Add to that the Athletics putting together a bad season overall thus far, and it would make sense for Gray to be on the trading block.

It looks like many teams are thankful that Gray can be acquired as well, with recent reports indicating that multiple clubs may be considering him as a deadline acquisition.

In a recent report, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe mentioned that the Milwaukee Brewers "have shown the most interest" in acquiring Gray. The Brewers have emerged as one of the more pleasantly surprising teams in the Majors this year, and they may be looking to capitalize on their stronger than expected start by cashing in a few prospects for Gray and making a legitimate run at the postseason.

The Cleveland Indians are also reportedly "evaluating" Gray, as seen in a recent tweet from ESPN's Buster Olney.

Two other playoff hopefuls that could enter the Gray sweepstakes are the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

With all these teams reportedly harboring interest in Sonny Gray, there is a chance that a bidding war may ensue and the Athletics could end up being the big winners in the long run, even if they do lose a talented starting pitcher.