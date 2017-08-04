'Mob Psycho 100' Anime Continues Under Studio Bones; Season 2 to Arrive in 2018?

Fans of the action-comedy series "Mob Psycho 100" might not have to wait too long for the sequel as Japanese anime studio Bones revealed plans to push forward with the project.

The announcement was made during the studio's screenings of "Cowboy Bebop: Knockin on Heaven's Door," "Fullmetal Alchemist: Conqueror of Shamballa" and "Sword of the Stranger." Producer Masahiko Minami and director Masahiro Ando were present at the event and discussed their plans for the upcoming "Mob Psycho 100" sequel.

Excited fans took to Twitter to discuss the news with several tweets reporting on the subject. Aside from the sequel, the two also teased "something" might happen on Sept. 29 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of "Sword of the Stranger."

For those unfamiliar with the anime, "Mob Psycho 100" follows Shigeo Kageyama. a typical middle school boy. Kageyama is known by the nickname Mob, which means "background character" due to him lacking a sense of presence.

Behind this façade, however, hides the fact that he is a powerful esper — a person who has paranormal abilities. As he grows older, his latent abilities also grow stronger forcing him to live his life under an emotional shackle. Mob just wants to live a normal life but is always under the threat that his powers might break out.

"Mob Psycho 100" was created by ONE. It began publication on Ura Sunday in April 2012. ONE is also behind the hit webcomic "One-Punch Man," which also received its own anime adaptation.

Bones, also known for producing "My Hero Academia" and "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," has yet to reveal a firm release date. However, it should be safe to say that season 2 will probably arrive in 2018.

For those who want to catch up on the previous season of "Mob Psycho 100," all episodes are currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.