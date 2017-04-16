'Mobile Legends' AFK Problem: Moonton to Introduce Protection Points Multiplier Against AFKers?

Moonton is set to add large contents in the forthcoming patch 1.1.72 update for the mobile game "Mobile Legends." Aside from the addition of a highly anticipated support hero and the inclusion of a streamer feature for top-tier gamers, the developers have reportedly added a multiplier for protection points against AFKers as well.

Facebook/MobileLegendsOnline A promotional photo for the game "Mobile Legends."

Based on the advance server's patch update shared on Reddit, Moonton has added huge Protection Points whenever a player gets flagged as away from keyboard (AFK) in a game. According to Moonton, these AFKers ruin the gaming experience for many people and so, the developers plan to incorporate an extra protection points multiplier to the game for all the players on the losing team.

However, according to iTech Post, there are several factors that must be met. First of all, the ranked match must result in a loss. Then, players must complete the match normally and must not be in a pre-arranged team with an AFK player. Also, it is important to remember that if any of the players in a pre-arranged team go AFK in the game, they will not get to enjoy this extra protection points benefit.

According to a report by the International Business Times AU, there are many ways to reduce the chances of encountering AFK players in "Mobile Legends." One of the best ways to prevent playing with AFKers is by ensuring matches with friends, which means they should gather in a place where there is good Wi-Fi connection so they can play the game together.

Gamers also have the option of going to the All Chat feature of "Mobile Legends." This will give players the chance to find other gamers who have good internet connection as well as those who are not AFKers.

At present, "Mobile Legends" does not have a feature that bans or punishes AFK players even though they can now be reported. As such, the game still allows them to play later on.