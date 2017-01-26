'Mobius Final Fantasy' News: Title Gets Feb. 6 Global Launch on Steam; Gives a Glimpse of 'Final Fantasy VII Remake's' Progress

The "Final Fantasy" series is arguably one of the biggest franchises in Japanese role-playing games, spanning 15 main installments to date and various spinoffs such as "Mobius Final Fantasy" on iOS and Android devices. Given its unprecedented success, the mentioned mobile game is now making its way to global audiences on Steam.

As per the game's official website, "Mobius Final Fantasy" will be ported to PC platforms via Steam starting on Feb. 6, 2017. The game will be free-to-play with the unique feature of having players use the same account for the mobile version passed to the Steam version, allowing them to play with the same progress on either platform.

Project leader Naoki Hamaguchi reaffirmed this on Square Enix's blog. Moreover, Hamaguchi explained that the purpose of porting it to Steam is to allow better visual quality and resolution. "The platform just allows for a further enriched gameplay experience, which is essentially the only difference between the two versions," he adds.

If there is a bigger spectacle revolving around "Mobius Final Fantasy" being supported by Steam, that is the international community will finally get to see glimpses of development for the much anticipated "Final Fantasy VII Remake." Producer Yoshinori Kitase says that the specifications for "Mobius" came from "VII Remake's" data.

"We received 3D resources from 'Final Fantasy VII Remake,' which is currently under development, including Cloud, Guard Scorpion, and the Mako Reactor, which we then set up to fit within 'Mobius Final Fantasy,'" Kitase points out. "We are extremely proud that as of now, there are no other titles that express the universe of 'Final Fantasy VII' as well as 'Mobius Final Fantasy,'" he adds.

It has been more than a year since avid fans were teased of a planned remake for "Final Fantasy VII" during the PlayStation Experience 2015. Despite not being a direct information about the title, at least this gives the idea that the development is going well.

