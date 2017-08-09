'Modern Family' Could End After Season 10, Says Co-Creator Steve Levitan

The hit ABC show "Modern Family" may be coming to an end.

Facebook/ModernFamily The cast of "Modern Family" will be back for two more seasons on ABC.

Like most series, all good things must come to an end but a conclusion isn't exactly appealing to "Modern Family" fans. Back in May, ABC renewed "Modern Family" for two more seasons which would make the long-running comedy show run for a total of 10 seasons.

In a recent interview with Deadline, though, co-creator and executive producer Steve Levitan revealed some shocking news about the much-loved series. According to him, "Modern Family" may conclude in season 10.

"Our original goal was to just stay on the air," he said. "After awhile though, we felt we may be in control our own fate, and 10 sounded like a nice round number."

Ever since the show's debut back in 2009, "Modern Family" had become one of the most-watched sitcoms of the network. Being nominated and winning several awards, "Modern Family" would go on to become the second highest rated sitcom just behind ABC's "The Big Bang Theory."

With all the success that "Modern Family" has experienced, it looked like it was not going to end anytime soon. But it is also with this success that the creators realized that they could shape the show's ending.

Levitan also admitted that they haven't really talked about how the series would end yet but if it does happen, "Modern Family" might end the same way it began, with a huge family event.

However, there is still a possibility that the show would go beyond 10 seasons, especially if ABC asks them to do so. But if Levitan would have his way, season 10 will be the show's last.

"Modern Family" has just started filming their ninth season. It will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.