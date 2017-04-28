'Modern Family' Season 8 Episode 20 Spoilers: Gloria, Claire and the Kids Support the Women's Movement

The upcoming episode of "Modern Family" season 8 will see Gloria (Sofia Vergara), Claire (Julie Bowen) and the kids supporting the women's movement.

The synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "All Things Being Equal," states that gender equality will be a subject of discussion among the ladies--including Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter) and Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons)--along with Luke (Nolan Gould) and Manny (Rico Rodriguez). However, their efforts and ideas on how to support the women's movement are very different from each other.

Elsewhere, Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Phil (Ty Burrell) will disagree on how Joan (Niecy Nash), their parking lot attendant, should be managing the place. Finally, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) will become jealous of Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) when he discovers that his sister, Pam (Dana Powell), favors the latter's help with her baby.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Frank's Wedding."

The Dunphy family attended Frank's (Fred Willard) wedding, which had a "Roaring 20s" theme. Being his usual self, Phil made his whole family dress up according to the theme, but they all got mad at him when they arrived and found out that they were the only ones who did.

Phil advised his father not to pull the pranks he had lined up at the wedding because he did not want Frank's wife to grow tired of him. Meanwhile, Lorraine (Faith Prince) told Claire that they are both fortunate to have such fun husbands. In the end, Frank and Phil went ahead with the pranks.

Back in the Tucker-Pritchett household, Cam got increasingly annoyed with his sister, Pam, while Mitchell was uncharacteristically more welcoming. Pam was ultimately revealed to be pregnant and started to go into labor, extending her stay at Cam and Mitchell's house indefinitely.

"Modern Family" season 8 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.