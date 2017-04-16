'Modern Family' Season 8 Spoilers: Andy to Return for Haley?

Haley (Sarah Hyland) is rumored to be reuniting with her first love in the ABC series "Modern Family."

Facebook/ModernFamilyThe fans want Haley to be with Andy in "Modern Family."

Talks about a reunion between Haley and ex-boyfriend Andy (Adam DeVine) have surfaced after the episode on the former's "almost engagement" was aired. According to Daily Mail, many fans have been posting on Twitter, talking about the scene where Haley's boyfriend, Rainer (Nathan Fillion) popped the question. At first, the weatherman was very sure of his intentions, but his superstitious side got the better of him. When Rainier saw that it rained when he proposed to Haley, he immediately withdrew the offer.

Haley tried to salvage the situation, telling her boyfriend that their relationship was fine as it was and they did not need to become engaged. However, Rainer surprised her when he said they should break up.

Hyland answered the tweets of her fans, thanking them for their support. The actress has no comment, however, on the other posts that claim Haley would be better off with Andy.

"Thank you guys for great responses to tonight's ep! It was a doozy to film. 8 straight pages of dialogue and @NathanFillion killed it!," Hyland wrote on Twitter.

Haley and Andy started going out when he was working as a babysitter for Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Gloria's (Sofia Vergara) son. When he moved to Utah due to his new job, they tried to make the long distance relationship work. Haley has admitted to Andy that he was her first love. Although she had previous relationships before him, she said she never felt the same connection she had with him as with the others. It remains to be seen if the showrunners will consider the fans' requests for a Haley-Andy reunion.

Meanwhile, the series still has one last episode before the season finale. The episode titled "All Things Being Equal" will air on Wednesday, April 26 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.