'Modern Family' Season 9 Cast News: Original Child Stars Secure Pay Raises for Next Two Seasons

Facebook/ModernFamily 'Modern Family' season 9 will premiere this fall on ABC.

The younger stars of "Modern Family" have received pay increases for the next two seasons of the series.

The six main cast members of "Modern Family" previously secured salary raises from $350,000 to $500,000 an episode. Their contracts were up after the eighth season, and with the show renewed for two more, it was imperative to keep them all as regular cast members.

Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet will all be back to reprise their roles as Jay Pritchett, Claire Dunphy, Gloria Pritchett, Phil Dunphy, Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker, respectively.

The younger cast members' contracts were also up after the eighth season. According to Deadline, negotiations have already closed, with Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez securing over $100,000 per episode.

As for Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire - who portray the two youngest characters Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Joe Pritchett, respectively - still have some remaining time in their contracts since they joined the series later in the game.

"Modern Family" has been renewed for seasons 9 and 10. In total, both seasons will consist of 44 episodes, putting the show's grand total at 232 episodes. Production on season 9 is expected to commence in August.

"Modern Family has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for 8 seasons and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said about the renewal in another report from Deadline. "Steve and Chris have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none."

Right now, ABC only has plans for "Modern Family" up to the 10th season, though it is still possible to go beyond that number.

Season 8 of the show ended with Luke and Manny graduating from high school and entering a new phase in their life. Mitch and Cam also found out that Lily is actually both smart and popular, resulting in the principal recommending that she skip a grade.

"Modern Family" season 9 will premiere on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.