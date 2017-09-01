'Modern Family' Season 9 News: Cast Spotted Filming in Lake Tahoe for Premiere Episode

(Photo: Facebook/ModernFamily) "Modern Family" season 9 will premiere this fall on ABC.

"Modern Family" cast members recently made work look like a vacation in Lake Tahoe.

The cast of ABC's hit comedy were spotted filming the season 9 premiere in Lake Tahoe, according to reports. Stars Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Sofia Vergara, and the rest of the "Modern Family" actors headed to the famous lake this week to shoot scenes for an episode.

They made work look like play, as the cast members also enjoyed many activities in the area. Included in the locations they filmed on was Camp Richardson Pier — one of the longest piers in the lake. During their free hours, several cast members were seen strolling around town and enjoying dinner together. Rodriguez, Gould and Winter even visited a well-known escape room attraction known as Trapped in Tahoe.

Tahoe Daily Tribune reports that Lake Tahoe was the show's first choice of location for the premiere, which focuses on the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan getting on three different houseboats. Most of the episodes were filmed on the privately owned Sierra Rose yacht.

Ahead of the season 9 premiere this fall, "Modern Family" co-creator Steven Levitan revealed that there are plans to end the series in season 10.

"We've talked about areas that we want to go and tonally what we want to do," he told Deadline in early August. "I think we will end the show the way we started it in the pilot, with a big family event," Levitan added, declining to disclose further details about what the event might be about.

In the season 8 finale, Manny (Rodriguez) and Luke (Gould) finally graduated from high school. The upcoming installment is expected to focus on Manny's exciting journey in college while Luke decides to take a gap year.

The eighth season of "Modern Family" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.