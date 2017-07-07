'Modern Family' Season 9 Release Date News: ABC Airs Episode Rerun from Season 8

Facebook/ModernFamily "Modern Family" renewed for seasons 9 and 10

While fans of "Modern Family" still have to wait for a while before the premiere of season 9, ABC decided to air the rerun of one of the episodes of the show's previous season.

On Wednesday, the network aired season 8 episode 16 called "Basketball," which originally aired on March 8.

While the network did not reveal its reason why it decided to air that particular episode, it can be assumed that the network has nothing to fill in the spot for the said time slot.

Prior to the season 9 renewal, series co-creator Steve Levitan revealed that the current political situation in the U.S. could possibly have an effect on the plot of the upcoming installment of "Modern Family."

"I've been thinking about that lately," Levitan said during an Academy of Television Arts & Sciences panel discussion in May. "How is our political movement going to affect our taste in comedy? It's so much a part of our life now in a really big way that I wonder if it will seep in more in next season with what we're all going through."

While the story of "Modern Family" season 9 remains under wraps, cast member Sofia Vergara revealed in an interview that she wants to see British mogul Simon Cowell as a guest star on the show. "He is known for having one of the sharpest tongues in showbiz, Gloria is known for her sharp tongue. It could make for some funny TV — and maybe Mr Nasty would learn you never mess with Latin American women!" the actress stated.

Cowell has yet to respond to the statement of the actress who portrays the role of Gloria Pritchett in the series.

Meanwhile, ABC has yet to announce the official premiere date of "Modern Family" season 9 on the network. But the comedy series is expected to occupy its usual time slot this fall.