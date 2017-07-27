'Modern Family' Season 9 Updates, Premiere: New Season Returns on ABC This Fall

ABC has announced the season 9 premiere for its hit mockumentary series "Modern Family."

Facebook/ModernFamily "Modern Family" season 9 will premiere this fall on ABC.

The Dunphys and Prichetts will return with a brand-new season of "Modern Family" on Sept. 27, Wednesday. The show will still air on its regular time slot, the same one since its debut in 2009.

"Modern Family" was renewed for two seasons last May. Thus, fans should expect to see their favorite family return for its 10th season. Ed O'Neil, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, and Ty Burrell will all be reprising their roles. The younger cast members are also expected to return to both season, given that they just received big raises for the two-season renewal.

Rico Rodriguez, who plays Manny Delgado son of Gloria and Jay Pritchett, was given a pay raise along with the actors of the Dunphy siblings, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, and Ariel Winter. According to Variety, the young stars closed their contracts to sign onto the upcoming seasons.

According to reports, they will be receiving more than $100,000 per episode. The new deals follow their senior actors' latest contract signing, which happened last May. From $350,000, their pay has been increased to $500,000 per episode starting in the forthcoming installment. Veteran actor O'Neil, on the other hand, always manages to negotiate a higher fee.

As for the brilliant and funny kid actors Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire, they have more time left on their deals given that they signed on much later compared to the aforementioned stars.

"Modern Family" is still one of the highest-rated comedy shows on TV, second only to CBS' "The Big Bang Theory." It is ABC's top-rated series, averaging a 2.1 rating for the 18–49 age category and about 6.9 million viewers.

"Modern Family" season 9 premieres on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.