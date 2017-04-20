'Modern Family' Spoilers, News: Show Renewed for Season 9?

The Emmy Award-winning comedy "Modern Family," which is on its eighth-season run, is having its season finale two weeks from now, on Wednesday, May 3. Episode 20 will be a regular season ender, as the show's producers move on with the assumption that a ninth-season renewal is on its way.

"Modern Family" has just wrapped up filming early March, and the showrunners of the series just went with a regular season finale that was not meant to be a series ender. Even without a renewal at the standby, everyone looks to be working on the expectation that the "Modern Family" series will be getting its ninth season nod after a bit of negotiation, according to a March article by Deadline.

The season ender is titled "All Things Being Equal" and will be about gender equality, and how the families approach the timely subject. "Modern Family" moms Gloria Delgado (Sofia Vergara), Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) is all for equality and the women's movement, and so do the other girls Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) and Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter).

The boys, Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) and Luke Dunphy (Nolan Gould), will also be showing their support in their own way as well, according to Spoilers Guide.

Actress Niecy Nash will guest star as parking lot attendant Joan, and Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Phil (Ty Burrell) will be having some disagreement on how Joan should do her job. Elsewhere, Pam (Dana Powell) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) will be improving on their relationship, so much that Cam (Eric Stonestreet) will have issues with jealousy that he will have to deal with. Will the families get along with their different ideas on gender equality?

Fans of the show can catch these stories on Wednesday, May 3, as the season finale of "Modern Family" airs 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.