Mom Kills Daughter to 'Save 6-Year-Old From Aliens'

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton NYPD crime scene tape is seen at the site of a shooting at the corner of Marcus Garvey Blvd. and Pulaski Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

A murder investigation in Virginia took a turn for the bizarre when a mother allegedly told investigators that she sent her 6-year old daughter to heaven to keep her away from the aliens.

Darla Elizabeth Hise from Virginia is being accused of the slaying of her daughter, Abigail Grace Hise, earlier on Feb. 4 this year. Hise allegedly killed her 6-year-old child with a shotgun at their home in Hot Springs, according to the Roanoke Times. She is being charged with first-degree murder.

Her attorney, Tony Anderson, submitted a motion asking her statement to a detective be suppressed from the record, according to court documents filed this past week.

Hise was arrested on the day of the murder when a call about a shooting on Billy Goat Lane sent deputies investigating. They found Hise and later discovered her daughter who was already dead at the time.

A 3-year-old boy was also found in the home, and he is now with a foster family.

Testing showed that the mother had used methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana, and she was incoherent at the time of her arrest. Doctors at the hospital where Hise was taken to diagnosed the suspect with "possible drug-induced psychosis vs PTSD psychosis," according to court filings.

The motion filed gave details about her statement to Bath County Sheriff's Office detective Jeff Grimm on the day after her arrest. "Throughout her interview with Detective Grimm, she detailed her psychosis that she believed her daughter and son were in danger from aliens and she thought she was going to save her daughter by sending her to heaven," the motion stated.

Her condition at the time of her statement, Anderson argued, made her unable to waive her Miranda rights before speaking to a detective about her delusions. Hise was not able to fully grasp the process of waiving her right to remain silent in her condition, her lawyer said in his motion.

Hise also was reportedly telling hospital officials about aliens in her body during her stay in Central State Hospital, days after the death of her child. She is now held without bond in the Western Virginia Regional Jail as she awaits trial on Aug. 23, according to Fox News.