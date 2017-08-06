Monaco Transfer Rumors 2017: Ligue 1 Champions Have Entered Race to Sign Arsenal Star Alexis Sánchez

(Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine) Chile's Alexis Sánchez reacts after a missed chance against Germany, July 2, 2017.

Monaco should have a lot of money in their transfer coffers by now after they sold Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City, and Tiemoué Bakayoko to Chelsea. A handful of clubs are also pursuing teenage sensation Kylian Mbappé and they may have to decide if they want to cash in right now while his valuation is at an all-time high.

But amid it all, Monaco haven't made any marquee signings this summer. Youri Tielemans and Terence Kongolo are solid footballers who can help the club defend their Ligue 1 title this season, but they need to make more additions to make up for the loss of three of their key players. Interestingly, they appear to be targeting one of the biggest stars in the Premier League.

According to The Sun, Monaco are preparing to lodge a £45 million bid for Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez.

"Monaco feel they could provide the Chilean with the financial package and challenge that he would accept for at least this season ahead of the World Cup in Russia next summer," Martin Lipton said in his report for The Sun.

"Boss Leonardo Jardim feels Manchester City target Sanchez can add steel and experience to his team and can offer a tax free salary of around £300k per week as well as the lure of the Monte Carlo lifestyle," he added.

Gunners manager Arsène Wenger has repeatedly said that he's not interested in selling Sánchez, but Monaco will reportedly use his interest in Thomas Lemar to tempt him into selling the Chilean forward.

Lemar has been linked with a move to Arsenal all summer long, but Monaco have reportedly rejected several bids for him. If they include him in some sort of a swap deal for Sánchez, the Gunners will have to seriously consider the deal even if they have to give up their best player.