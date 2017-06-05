Monica Lewinsky Death Hoax Rumors Debunked

Monica Lewinsky is the latest personality to become a victim of a death hoax in social media.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Controversial personality Monica Lewinsky becomes the latest death hoax victim.

Lewinsky, the former White House intern who was involved in a controversial affair with then U.S. President Bill Clinton from November 1995 to March 1997, reportedly died last week after visiting an old friend.

According to the news that was shared thousands of times in social media, a Freedom Crossroads correspondent named Louis Leweigh confirmed that the 43-year-old activist was killed by a burglar.

"Pretty cut and dry. We have a suspect we think we have on several area cameras who is a known pot addict. He's been in and out of jail more than a dozen times for possession. We're looking at him and we're also considering because of the high-profile nature of the case other suspects like the Clintons," a police chief named Randall Getty reportedly told Leweigh.

However, another publication claimed that since the report came from the fake news website, Freedom Crossroads, it can be confirmed that Lewinsky is still alive. The fake report also used an image from a 2011 incident involving a New York ex-cop named Clarence Cash who shot and killed his wife.

According to reports, Freedom Crossroads is very similar to another fake news site called The Resistance: The Last Line of Defense since both online publications have fake categories labeled under the article titles.

Freedom Crossroads mentioned on the About page that they are not a credible source of real news.

"Freedom Crossroads uses facts that don't exist and relies more on imagination than the truth. All of our articles are basically a crock of s**t and should be considered satirical whimsies for today's aging conservative. All people, places, names and images should be considered fictitious or fictitious representations," the website stated.

Lewinsky has yet to comment about the death hoax.