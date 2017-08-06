'Monster Hunter Stories' Gameplay News: US Release Set in September; Demo Arrives This Month

Nintendo Promotional image for "Monster Hunter Stories."

Nintendo confirmed that "Monster Hunter Stories" will arrive in the United States in September while the game's demo goes live this month.

The game is the latest installment in the long-time running franchise developed by Capcom for Nintendo consoles. The "Monster Hunter Stories" will be exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS.

The next game in the @MonsterHunter series, Monster Hunter Stories for #3DS, launches on 9/8! A demo will be available in the eShop on 8/10. pic.twitter.com/fADapz8F9N — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 31, 2017

Through a social media post on Twitter, Nintendo of America announced that the game will be released on Sept. 8 while the "Monster Hunter Stories" demo will go live this month and can be accessed for free through the Nintendo eShop starting on Aug. 10.

Players who will participate in the free demo this month and later on decides to purchase the full game will be allowed to carry over whatever progress they made before the game's official launch.

The gameplay of "Monster Hunter Stories" is based on a turn-based genre instead of an action co-operative style. Nevertheless, it will still be a role-playing game just like the rest of the titles released under the franchise.

Players will find "Monster Hunter Stories" somewhat unique from other games in the franchise. For one, it has a more complex story that blends into the missions that need to be accomplished.

Also, unlike other franchise releases, players are now referred to as Monster Riders instead of Monster Hunters. Getting a companion monster starts by locating eggs and letting them hatch. Players then need to tame and subsequently train their monsters until they are ready to fly across the open world game map.

Every type of monster will have a specific skill. It is up to the player to pick the best monster based on the type of enemies they need to defeat.

"Monster Hunter Stories" also feature various gameplay elements that were already introduced in earlier game releases, such as crafting armors and weapons, finishing quests and more.