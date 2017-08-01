'Monster Hunter Stories' New Trailer Reveals Game's US Release Date

monsterhunterstories.nintendo.com "Monster Hunter Stories" arrives in September.

The latest trailer for Capcom's "Monster Hunter Stories" reveals the game's release date in the U.S. markets.

The spin-off role-playing game from the best-selling "Monster Hunter" series was first released in Japan on Oct. 8, 2016. But the trailer reveals that those who want to purchase the game in the U.S. will be able to buy it starting Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.

Based on the game's description posted by Nintendo, players of "Monster Hunter Stories" will be able to collect eggs from monster nests and allow them to hatch into a wide variety of species that comes with different powerful skills. "Form teams, battle alongside them, crush opponents with combo attacks, and ride into the sunset a champion. Need more muscle? Then mix and match genes to create monsters with more abilities!"

Players will also be able to form a team of monsters based on their hatched eggs that can accomplish a variety of combo attacks. Also, the companion monsters are said to be customizable with the use of the Transmission Ceremony feature that can allow players to change Bond Genes into a monster slot to be able to unlock and awaken their abilities.

"As the story snakes along, you'll encounter a wealth of side quests and hours of challenging turn-based battles where you must coordinate monster skills, rider skills and enemy attack patterns," the game description also states.

Compared to the other "Monster Hunter" titles, the "Monster Hunter Stories" presents a more conventional role-playing experience on top of its colorful visuals.

Aside from its U.S. release date, Nintendo also revealed that it will launch a free demo for "Monster Hunter Stories" on Thursday, Aug. 10.

More details about the Nintendo 3DS-exclusive game are expected to be revealed to the public by the game developer in the coming days.