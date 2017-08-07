'Monster Hunter Stories' News: Game to Be Released in the West on the Nintendo 3DS

Nintendo official website "Monster Hunter Stories" gets western release

Developed by Marvelous, "Monster Hunter Stories" did fairly well on its Japanese release last year. Although it was not quite up to the level of success that publisher Capcom had hoped for, there is still hope for the spin-off role-playing video game. The newest strategy of the developers has the "Monster Hunter Stories" receive a release date for the West, which may just be its best shot at getting old and new fans interested in the popular game title.

According to Forbes, one of the advantages of releasing the "Monster Hunter Stories" in the west is the fact that the fanbase is different compared to the other side of the world. The strategy of the developers and publishers of the game title may just pay off as it has a broader appeal abroad than it does in the east.

Through a trailer released for "Monster Hunter Stories," Nintendo has unveiled when fans in the U.S. can avail of the game. It will be released on Sept. 8 for $39.99. Although some may find the price tag a little on the hefty side, the trailer justifies why as it features a simplified and more colorful visual for "Monster Hunter Stories" as well as interesting characters and gameplay.

Capcom's expectations for "Monster Hunter Stories" are not entirely unfounded as it introduces a new take on the "Monster Hunter" games. Instead of hunting for monsters, players are given the role of the rider, who is ultimately responsible for hatching eggs and befriending monsters. It might be reminiscent of the world-renowned "Pokémon" series in that players can choose and customize the monsters in order to give them the ability to fight alongside them.

"Monster Hunter Stories" is set to be released for Nintendo's flagship handheld console, the 3DS.