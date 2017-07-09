'Monster Hunter: World' Gameplay News: Capcom Releases New Video Showcasing Game's More Dynamic Ecosystem

Capcom Unity 'Monster Hunter: World" will be released early next year

Game developer Capcom has released the first high quality footage of "Monster Hunter: World," which showcased 23 minutes of its gameplay and offered fans a closer look at its landscape. The game is the first home console installment of the "Monster Hunter" franchise.

"Monster Hunter: World" is set to arrive in consoles soon - particularly the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - and will feature a vibrant and more dynamic ecosystem. According to reports, the game will be more challenging than its predecessors as it introduces a wide array of environments that are not interconnected. It is also different from the previous outings in the sense that in the new game, the creatures interact with one another in a more fluid manner.

Just like the previous entries in the franchise, "Monster Hunter: World" places players in the shoes of a hunter who must be able to accomplish a number of hunting and trapping missions.

The newly released footage opened with the player trying to accomplish a quest that involves locating a monster that has been posing threats to the research commission. The video showed that it resides in the woods known as the Ancient Forest and uses mucus to mark his territory. To be able to track down the monster, the player should follow the mucus that leads to him.

The new video also revealed that in the new game, players can find the monsters through the help of glowing insects called "scout flies." The footage also introduced a new multipurpose hunting tool called Slinger, which does not only help players get across craters by acting as a grappling hook but can also shoot ammo to divert the monsters' attention.

Another thing that the new video highlighted, aside from the ability of the player to fast-travel and the new radial menu for traps and other items, is the world itself. The locations in the upcoming game are noticeably larger and more detailed than the scenes in the previous games, making them look more realistic.

"Monster Hunter: World" is set to release in early 2018 on the PS4 and Xbox One.