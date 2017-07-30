'Monster Hunter: World' News: 14 Trailers Offer Early Looks at Different Weapon Types To Be Included

Capcom Unity 'Monster Hunter: World' will be released early next year

"Monster Hunter: World" will feature a wide array of weaponry, and developers are now giving fans hints of what these implements of damage are capable of.

Given that 14 weapon types are going to be included in the upcoming game, developers have not skimped on the trailers for them as they released 14 of these brief videos as well.

Just as with earlier installments of the series, there are 11 Blademaster weapons and three damage-dealers suitable for Gunners.

Beginning with the Blademaster weapons, players can opt to use the versatile Charge Blade. The Charge Blade features two modes with one suitable for offense and defense, and the other designed for all-out attacks.

Next up are the Dual Blades, and while these smaller weapons may not be the most powerful in the game, they make up for that with their speed. The Dual Blades are ideal for chaining together attacks and leaving enemies unable to counter.

The iconic Great Sword is the next weapon type, and aside from looking really cool while it is being swung around with reckless abandon, this bladed beast-slayer is also fully capable of cutting down even the mightiest of enemies.

The Gunlance is one of the more unusual weapon types in "Monster Hunter: World," but its somewhat gimmicky appearance should not take focus away from its ability to incapacitate enemies.

In stark contrast to the elaborate Gunlance, the Hammer is a no-nonsense instrument of destruction that any player can walk confidently into combat with.

Going back to a weapon type that is a bit trickier to master, the Hunting Horn may seem like another blunt object at first, but its unique abilities enable it to bestow helpful buffs to users.

Similar to the Dual Blades, speed is what separates the Insect Glaive from the other available weapons in the game. Insect Glaive wielders will also have a little ally on hand that can assist them in battles.

Though still technically a melee weapon, skillful Lance users do not have to spend much time in front of their prey as a few jabs with this piece of equipment can keep them at bay.

Long Swords are among the better-balanced weapons available to players, blending together high-damage potential, while also allowing players to launch fairly fast attacks.

The Switch Axe looks relatively ordinary at first, but trigger some of its special abilities, and players will be given access to different methods of taking down their opponents.

The classic Sword and Shield combo is also present in the game. Players who like to rely on the Sword and Shield can move quickly around the battlefield, launch effective attacks and still be in position to adequately defend themselves.

As for the three Gunner weapon types, the Bow is the first one prospective players need to know about. Using a Bow is not easy in the game, as players have to constantly move around and dodge attacks while also finding enough time to launch their arrows.

The Heavy Bowgun, as its name hints at, is the weapon of choice for those who like to deal massive damage from range. In certain cases, it even looks and works more like a rifle.

The Light Bowgun cannot dish out as much damage as its heavier counterpart, but what it can do is provide a wider range of movement, making sure players can still dodge rushing enemies.

Fans will be able to try out these 14 weapon types themselves as soon as "Monster Hunter: World" is released early next year.