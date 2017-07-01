'Monster Hunter: World' News: Cosmetic Items To Be Offered, Special Quests Coming Post-Launch

Capcom Unity'Monster Hunter: World" will be released early next year

It is easy to get swept up in all the big changes that will be featured in "Monster Hunter: World" and how the series is taking the next step, as well as how this console release will be a monumental moment for it. That is not all there is to know about this upcoming game, however, as many of the little things that drew players to the franchise in the first place are being brought back for this latest installment.

A "Monster Hunter" game would simply not be complete without its many little charms, and fans can count on seeing them again once the new entry in the franchise hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC.

During an interview with VG247, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yuya Tokuda revealed that various staples of the series are being brought back.

For instance, upon being asked if cosmetic items were going to be included, Tsujimoto shared that they will indeed be featured and that they may look even better than before.

According to Tsujimoto, "Now that we're in HD and on televisions there'll be so much more visual detail to the characters." The producer added that the different pieces of armor are expected to look "cooler" this time.

Tsujimoto also shared that "Monster Hunter: World" will continue to receive support even after it is officially launched.

The producer specifically revealed that time-limited event quests are going to be made available to players. Aside from those, other things that can be enjoyed online are expected to be made available eventually, though these were not specified.

Lastly, Tsujimoto shared that fans can "look forward to lots of post-launch excitement."

More details about what those other post-launch items coming to "Monster Hunter: World" may be will likely be shared in the coming months, and the game itself is currently set to be released sometime early next year.