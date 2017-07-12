'Monster Hunter: World' News: Devs Preview Anjanath Hunt in New Gameplay Video

Capcom Unity New creatures are waiting for players inside 'Monster Hunter: World'

The "Monster Hunter" series has introduced fans to several fearsome creatures. And in the upcoming installment that is known as "Monster Hunter: World," there are new foes for players to take on.

One of those new opponents is called Anjanath, and developers recently showed off just how tough and impressive this creature is.

A new gameplay video follows a player's hunt for Anjanath from start to finish.

As with any hunt, players will first need to track down their target. In the new game, Scoutflies will help greatly in that regard. Scoutflies can quickly pick up on a monster's lingering scent and they can in turn guide players to where they need to go.

In the video, the player first saw Anjanath sleeping in its lair, but that was just the calm before the storm.

Once Anjanath awakened, the battle begun in earnest and players were left scrambling for safety as this massive monster tried to devour its would-be conqueror.

The video then showed off the many ways that players can attack their targets in "Monster Hunter: World."

Players can simply engage a monster head on if they so choose or utilize the environment around them to lure their targets into traps that may leave them temporarily vulnerable.

Even other monsters can unwittingly aid players in their quest to take down a target, such as what happened to Anjanath.

Unsurprisingly, the beating proved to be too much for Anjanath and it scampered back to its lair where it attempted to recuperate.

Players can then take this time to regroup for a bit and get what they need for the final battle sequence with their target.

Following a successful hunt, players can then reap the rewards in the form of new materials they can then use to craft better equipment.

Fans will be able to experience the hunt once again as soon as "Monster Hunter: World" is released early next year.