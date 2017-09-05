'Monster Hunter: World' News: Environments Are Going to Matter More During Gameplay

Environments are going to be more interactive in the upcoming game

Capcom Unity 'Monster Hunter: World' will be released early next year

The "World" in "Monster Hunter: World" does not just represent the developers' plans to create larger settings for players to explore in the upcoming game. It is also an indicator that the new environments in the upcoming game are going to be quite different as well.

For instance, these new environments are also going to impact gameplay.

PlayStation Lifestyle's Tyler Treese was able to spend some time with the game not too long ago, and he noted that the "player has more ways to interact with the environment than ever before." Furthermore, Treese also shared that there may be "hundreds of ways" for encounters with monsters to turn out because of these new environments.

Developers have also hinted at the changing environments previously.

Speaking to IGN a while back, executive director Kaname Fujioka shared that the "seamless nature of the maps really has a ripple effect on the gameplay."

Yes, that is another thing prospective "Monster Hunter: World" players have to prepare for.

Detailed in that aforementioned article from IGN, the different environments featured are no longer going to be broken up by loading screens. Instead, there will be one big and seamless environment that players will have to navigate as they track down and also attempt to escape from monsters.

Those changes are expected to be good things.

After all, monsters and game mechanics are going to be tweaked, so it is only right that the environments are done a bit differently as well.

It may take some time getting used to for veterans of the series, however, but hopefully for them, these environment-related changes are going to result in a proper game that takes full advantage of the platforms that will host it.

"Monster Hunter: World" and all of its new features will be made available for fans to experience early next year.