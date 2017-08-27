'Monster Hunter: World' News: Fans Can Expect a 'Meaty Story' To Be Included

Capcom Unity 'Monster Hunter: World' is going to give players more than just enormous beasts to conquer

The "Monster Hunter" series is well-known for featuring intricate yet devastating weapons and enemies that would make even the bravest souls tremble in their boots, though in "Monster Hunter: World," developers tease that fans will be getting even more than that.

For instance, the next installment of the franchise is expected to put a greater emphasis on presenting fans with an engaging narrative they can enjoy just as much as slaying monsters.

Speaking recently to YouTuber "Arrekz," producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yuya Tokuda commented on what fans can expect from the upcoming game in terms of storytelling.

According to the developers, the next "Monster Hunter" game is going to feature a "meaty story" and it will be something players will apparently not be able to finish in just one sitting. The developers noted that the story is going to be one that will run through the whole game, giving players something else to work on as they accumulate the materials they need to make the weapons they will use to defeat the game's intimidating monsters.

"Monster Hunter: World" is also going to do away with some distinctions related to Quests that players can take on.

Continuing with their efforts to make the story more meaningful in the new game, developers are also designing High Rank Quests in a way that players will still be paying attention to the narratives they are trying to convey.

Players may be fully focused on completing the task at hand, but the developers are planning to do what they can to ensure that they do not lose sight of the story as well.

Developers have already announced previously that there will be numerous new additions in the form of monsters and other gameplay elements that will be included. And now, it looks like a renewed focus on storytelling is something players can expect as well.

"Monster Hunter: World" is set to be released early next year.