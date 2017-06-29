'Monster Hunter: World' News: How Latest Installment Will Differ and Be Similar to Previous Games in the Series

"Monster Hunter: World" is going to be different, that is for sure, but that does not necessarily mean that it will be an unrecognizable title to long-time fans, at least according to its developers.

'Monster Hunter: World' will be released early next year

First off, it is worth talking about the world contained inside this game and how it will prove to be new and familiar at the same time.

Speaking recently to IGN, executive director Kaname Fujioka and producer Ryozo Tsujimoto explained that the manner in which players will interact with the game's world is changing, but not in a way that long-time players will have to learn something entirely new.

For instance, though the map itself now no longer features loading screens between zones, players will still see those segments onscreen. Things are just faster now while exploring the world, with everything from healing to gathering getting tweaked to work better with the seamless environment.

Monster tracking will work a bit differently too, though players should find that it is still pretty similar to the system previously used.

"Monster Hunter: World" could end up featuring more updated gameplay mechanics as opposed to entirely new ones.

That said, there are still new things that players will have to pay attention to, including monster behavior.

According to Fujioka, "It's certainly correct to surmise that it will be more important than ever to observe monster behavior." Players who take the time to observe monsters can be rewarded as they may notice ways to take advantage of how they act.

Perhaps they may even get monsters to assist them unwittingly, opening up a whole new style of gameplay.

There is obviously still a lot left to be revealed about "Monster Hunter: World," and fans should be able to hear more about them ahead of the game's release that is currently set to take place early next year.