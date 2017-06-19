'Monster Hunter: World' News: Leaked Gameplay Footage Offers Early Look at Some New Features

"Monster Hunter: World" is looking to give action role-playing game fans new things to experience as they try out the latest installment of this franchise.

Capcom Unity'Monster Hunter: World" will be released early next year

Developers have already talked a little about the new features that players can expect to see.

Speaking recently to Game Watch, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and executive director Kaname Fujioka shared some interesting details about the upcoming game. RPG Site provided a translation of the interview.

As was revealed during the interview, players can expect that Slingers will be present inside the game. A Slinger is a piece of equipment attached to the player's arm and can be used to throw things around quickly, to move to different places faster and to recover from getting hit with a strong blow.

Recently, a new video showing some gameplay footage surfaced via Chinese site Bilibili and the folks from Gematsu took the time to post an MP4 file in order to give fans a better look at what is going on.

Early on in the video, fans saw button prompts appear for the Slinger and it was also described as a kind of slingshot. From the looks of it, this particular piece of equipment will likely be used by players a lot inside "Monster Hunter: World."

Later on, the video also showed the player taking on a monster, and during that battle, another creature walked in and joined the fight.

This sequence highlights the territorial nature of the monsters inside the game, and if players are skilled enough, they can even pit monsters against each other while they wait for the ideal time to strike and take the surviving one down. Developers also talked about this feature during that aforementioned interview.

There are likely still plenty of "Monster Hunter: World" features that have not been fully fleshed out, though fans should be able to hear more about them this year, especially with the game due out during the early part of 2018.