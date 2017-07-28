'Monster Hunter: World' News: Learn More About Where the Monster Live and How They Behave

Capcom Unity 'Monster Hunter: World' will be released early next year

The essence of every "Monster Hunter" game boils down to the showdown between player and beast and determining which one will come out on top. The same holds true for "Monster Hunter: World," though players may have to learn a few things if they are going to successfully defeat the beasts they will encounter.

Developers gave more information about how the monsters behave during a panel at Comic-Con, and the details are contained in this video from YouTube user "TheJackalope," DualShockers reported.

First off, the developers shared new details about where the monsters typically like to live.

The open areas that feature low humidity will often be populated by the herbivores, but once players go deeper and into the forests, they may find themselves going face-to-face with the more aggressive predators.

There are also apparently entire areas in the game presided over by the strongest monsters.

Now, players need to remember that the most fearsome monsters in this game are territorial. The monsters reportedly even mark their territories in different ways, and that should give players an idea of what they are about to see.

It is also helpful to make a note of the territories because "Monster Hunter: World" players can use these areas to their advantage. Lure one mighty monster to another hulking beast's territory and they will likely fight each other. The player can then stay on standby and wait for the ideal opportunity to strike.

In a pinch, players may even be able to have these territories work for them, provided of course that they are able to evade the primal rage of the dueling behemoths for long enough.

Notably, there will also be new enemies included in the upcoming installment of the series, so players will have to study them before they go about trying to lure them into fights with their fellow beasts.

Players will be able to battle enormous beasts again once "Monster Hunter: World" is released sometime early next year.