'Monster Hunter: World' News: More Details About How Monsters Will Behave In-Game Revealed

Monsters are going to be more territorial in the new game

Twitter courtesy of Monster Hunter A look at Anjanath, one of the beasts inside 'Monster Hunter: World'

Beasts big and small will be included inside "Monster Hunter: World," and as players will soon find out, there is more to these creatures than what meets the eye.

The monsters set to be featured in the game are going to have distinct behavior patterns that will likely impact how an encounter with them unfolds.

First off, as fans may have already heard of previously, the monsters in this upcoming game are going to be very territorial.

Previously, it was revealed that monsters can get into fights with each other if one intrudes upon another's territory. These are not just minor fights either. Fights over territories can get very heated for the monsters involved, and it may even end up with one mighty beast dying.

Speaking to IGN back in June, executive director Kaname Fujioka even shared that "Monster Hunter: World" players can take advantage of the fights between the beasts, provided of course that they monitor the situation closely.

Now, fans should also note that not all the behavioral changes are designed to make things easier for them.

During a more recent interview with Gamer, Fujioka and director Yuya Tokuda revealed even more details about how territorial monsters can actually be.

RPG Site provided translations of the details shared.

According to Tokuda, even if players do not attack monsters directly, these creatures will still attack if their territories are being destroyed.

Furthermore, Fujioka revealed that some of the larger monsters in the game are also relentless when it comes to hunting down their intruders, so players need to either be prepared for a lengthy encounter or be ready to run as fast as they can if they want to survive.

It is going to be interesting to see how these monster-related adjustments are going to impact gameplay, and fans will be able to find that out for themselves as soon as "Monster Hunter: World" is released early next year.