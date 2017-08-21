'Monster Hunter: World' News: On the New Trailer and the New Crafting Interface

Facebook/MonsterHunter "Monster Hunter: World" is a action, role-playing video game by Capcom.

Developed by Capcom, "Monster Hunter: World" is doing a good job at keeping the hype up with the new trailer featuring one of the areas that players will get to explore called the Wildspire Waste. As a highly anticipated, action, role-playing video game, "Monster Hunter: World" definitely showcases a lot, and with building expectations and anticipations, the trailer has done nothing but to prove that the developers intend to deliver.

According to reports, the "Monster Hunter: World" trailer for Wildspire Waste looks as promising as it can get. Compared to the previous landscapes that have been revealed thus far, this trailer features a harsh environment that is brought to life by caves and swamps. Despite the seemingly devastating conditions of the area, the Wildspire Waste has its own ecosystem, with exotic monsters such as the Kulu-Ya-Ku and the familiar Barroth among many.

PC Gamer was especially thrilled to see the Barroth, which was first introduced in "Monster Hunter Tri." Other than the veteran monster, there are also new species introduced, and although there is not much information as to who they might be and what their abilities could be, fans were excited to see that the developers at Capcom have been relentless in making "Monster Hunter: World" worth the waiting time. Furthermore, the new crafting interface seems to be more intuitive, which is sure to thrill the fans.

There is a lot to expect and see in the upcoming "Monster Hunter: World." The developers have yet to announce an official release date, but it is expected to go on sale sometime in early 2018, with PC users getting it a bit later. In the meantime, fans would do well to orient themselves with the gameplay by experiencing what Capcom has to offer in their previous titles in the series.