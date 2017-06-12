'Monster Hunter: World' News: Trademark Filed; Could This Be Entry Heading to PS4?

"Monster Hunter: World" could be a new game announced in the near future. And while details are scarce, fans are already trying to figure out what this title will be.

Capcom UnityA new 'Monster Hunter' game may end up being known as 'Monster Hunter: World'

For those who may have missed it, a trademark for the possible new game was spotted recently and an image of it was shared on NeoGAF by user "Mellahan."

There was not a lot to be taken from the trademark other than the game's possible name and that it was filed just recently, but that has not stopped fans from putting forth their guesses.

Some fans are guessing that this new game could be an online-based title, while others have suggested that it could be playable on smartphones.

Others have put forth a different possibility, and it is one based on recent rumors. According to these fans, "Monster Hunter: World" could be the rumored installment of the franchise that will be released for the PlayStation 4.

It was just recently that rumors began to point to the possibility of a "Monster Hunter" game being made available for Sony's current-gen console.

The revelations were first seen on 4chan, though NeoGAF user "Cerium" has since compiled them and included them in a lengthy post.

According to the revelations, the new "Monster Hunter" game will be released for the PS4 but not for the Nintendo Switch.

The new game is also expected to be more action-oriented, with weapons that are also easier to understand and master.

Notably, this new "Monster Hunter" game will also supposedly feature an open world environment. Perhaps the "world" seen in the trademark could be referencing the wide-open setting that will be included in the next installment of the franchise.

Unfortunately, official details are still lacking at this point, but given that this is the week of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, it may not be long before developers reveal more about the game possibly known as "Monster Hunter: World."