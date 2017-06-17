'Monster Hunter: World' News: What Players Can Expect From New Enemies, Settings and Weapons To Be Featured

One of the new titles that made its debut at this year's edition of the Electronic Entertainment Expo is "Monster Hunter: World," the next entry in the popular action role-playing game series and developers have wasted little time revealing more about it.

Capcom Unity'Monster Hunter: World" will be released early next year

Series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and the game's executive director Kaname Fujioka were recently interviewed by Game Watch. A translation of that interview has been provided by RPG Site.

Getting to the details now and starting with the monsters that fans can look forward to meeting, the developers shared more about how they may behave inside the game.

Apparently, the monsters present will function quite similarly to animals in the wild in that they occupy particular territories and will fight those who intrude upon them. What is interesting about this particular trait of the game's monsters is that players can use it to their advantage.

If they are running out of health or feel as though they could just use some help taking down a particularly formidable monster, they can apparently lure them into the domain of a different formidable monster and there is a chance that those two will fight.

Speaking of the environments, the one set to be included in "Monster Hunter: World" will be a bit different from what long-time fans of the series have gotten used to.

The map is "seamlessly connected," and filled with more points of interest, so players always have to be ready to react to what is around them.

Fourteen different weapon types are also going to be included, and while they have not been detailed just yet, players should hear more about them sometime soon.

"Monster Hunter: World" will be shaking up the series in different ways, and fans will be able to see for themselves if these are positive changes when the game is officially released early next year.