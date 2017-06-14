'Monster Hunter World' PS4 to Launch in Early 2018

Sony recently announced that a new action-RPG, titled "Monster Hunter World," will debut next year on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and eventually on PCs.

YouTube/MKIceandFire Screengrab from "Monster Hunter World" trailer

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Sony dropped a rather unexpected announcement during their keynote, which was largely focused on their hit titles like "God of War," "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," and more. They shared a three-minute trailer, teasing a tiny portion from the setting and gameplay of "Monster Hunter World."

Based on the trailer, players will be able to traverse varying terrains. Along the way, gamers can pick up items from trees or even from carcasses of dead dinosaurs. In this hostile world, gamers will face all kinds of dinosaurs, and to survive, one must learn stealth. Items such as leaves can be used for camouflage. Shrubs can also serve as a good hiding spot until the area is clear of dangerous creatures.

During Capcom's press conference last Monday, they shared that "Monster Hunter World" comes with "seamless gameplay experience allowing players to move freely across map areas that comprise the living ecosystem." Furthermore, the studio teased that the title features "a newly designed online drop-in multiplayer system." This is accessible to up to three players across regions.

What is new to the series? It seems like Capcom has revamped the World maps, getting rid of the once segmented areas of the map. From the trailer, transitions from one area to another look smooth. Most likely, the studio has ditched the previous system wherein players had to wait for the map to load whenever they go through a new location.

The "Monster Hunter" series was developed by Capcom. And it was a hit in Japan, selling over 40 million copies in the country alone.

E3 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center until Thursday, June 15.

"Monster Hunter World" is currently available for pre-orders.

More updates should follow.