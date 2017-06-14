'Monster Hunter: World' Release Date News: Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2018

"Monster Hunter: World," the latest installment in Capcom's mega-popular franchise, is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Sony made the announcement during their press briefing at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Youtube/Monster Hunter Screenshot from the "Monster Hunter: World" E3 2017 trailer.

The company's stint at E3 2017 was underwhelming as far as major releases were concerned, especially when compared to Microsoft. However, there's no doubt that Capcom's role-playing game (RPG) is one of the most important reveals at the event.

"Monster Hunter," which began in Japan with the PlayStation 2, was considered a great game. However, the franchise really took off in terms of popularity with the release of "Monster Hunter Freedom" in 2006, for the PlayStation Portable.

It was not uncommon for four players to go on monster hunts together via local wireless play. After all, co-op gameplay was the heart and soul of the franchise. So far, the game has sold over 40 million copies although most of the sales have been from Japan.

Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped Capcom from giving the series an overhaul to make it more appealing to other markets. With the release of "Monster Hunter: World" across multiple platforms, four-player monster hunts will no longer be a Japanese thing.

The game is by far the most advanced version with previous titles having been released for older or portable gaming platforms. This doesn't mean that the upgrades are just limited to the game's aesthetics, though.

For one, world maps will be joined together, removing the need for loading when transitioning across areas. According to Capcom, the environments will feature a "living and breathing ecosystem" that can be used to the player's advantage.

However, one of the most drastic changes that will be featured in the game that will set it apart from others in the franchise is the introduction of solo play. From what has been revealed in the trailer, players can play solo or they can use the new drop-in system to join other players already in-game.

While the "Monster Hunter" franchise has seen better days in Japan and other markets, the latest addition could very well put it back on top. That being said, it could also help boost PS4 sales in Japan which have been in a slump for some time.

But whether or not players are concerned with the Japanese market, "Monster Hunter: World" is still one to look out for. So, be sure to catch the game with big monsters and even bigger swords when it is released in early 2018.