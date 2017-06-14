'Monster Hunter World' Revealed at Sony's E3 Presscon

"Monster Hunter World" has just been announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 on Monday, June 12, as Sony revealed its line up in a press conference. The new installment of the highly acclaimed "Monster Hunter" franchise is set to be released in early 2018 worldwide.

Facebook/monsterHunterA promo image for "Monster Hunter World" teasing at the game's released early 2018, as the cover photo on the game franchise' official Facebook page.

Not only is "Monster Hunter World" coming out in early 2018 with versions that support Western as well as Japanese markets, the game is also confirmed for Xbox One. The much-anticipated game will also come to the PC as well on a date that is yet to be announced, according to IGN.

"Monster Hunter World" is also available for preorder as early as this week, as well.

Capcom has described the feel of their new "Monster Hunter" game as that of an open world which offers players "seamless gameplay experience allowing players to move freely across map areas that comprise the living ecosystem," according to the game developer.

Multiplayer cooperative play, a feature that's been a strong suit of the "Monster Hunter" franchise, also received improvements for the latest version as well. "Monster Hunter World" has "a newly designed online drop-in multiplayer system," Capcom added, and it will be able to support up to three players even across different regions worldwide.

The game retains and improves on the signature features of the "Monster Hunter" game series, as it improves on the skill based progression and robust crafting system of its predecessors, according to the Daily Express.

"Loot collected from fallen foes can be used to create new equipment and armor upgrades styled after the monsters they've slain, allowing hunters to survive the elements and defeat the tougher opponents that await them," Capcom describes the game in its press conference announcement at E3 2017.

The video below shows more details and in-game footages featured in the announcement of the "Monster Hunter World," which is coming early in 2018.