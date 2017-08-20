'Monster Hunter: World' Set To Be Made Playable During This Year's Tokyo Game Show

Capcom Unity 'Monster Hunter: World" will be released early next year

A new installment of the "Monster Hunter" series, known as "Monster Hunter: World," will be made available to fans next year, but those who simply cannot wait until then will still have something to look forward to later this year.

To be more specific, series fans will want to make sure that they have Sept. 21 marked on their calendars.

Announced just recently by Capcom, the next installment of this beast-slaying series will be present at next month's Tokyo Game Show, DualShockers reported.

That's not all, as fans who will be making the trip to the event may also be given the opportunity to try the game out months ahead of its expected release.

It is still not clear just how much of the game will be made available to fans, though that should be revealed in the weeks ahead.

The Tokyo Game Show will start on Sept. 21 and wrap up a few days later on the 24th.

As for the fans who will not be able to make the trip to Japan for the event, they can still learn a lot about "Monster Hunter: World."

For instance, while the upcoming game does retain many features fans will quickly recognize, it also introduces some new elements that will take some time getting used to.

In this installment of the series, monsters themselves may turn on one another and players who pay close attention may be able to use this to their advantage.

There are also some new monsters being introduced that will be difficult to take down as well.

Just like before though, players will still be able to wield powerful weapons and utilize different techniques for taking the monsters down.

Fans will be able to enjoy "Monster Hunter: World" inside their own homes as soon as it is officially released sometime early next year.