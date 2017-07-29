'Monster Hunter' World Trailer, Release Date News: Capcom Releases 14 Trailers for 2018 Game

Facebook/MonsterHunter A promotional image for "Monster Hunter: World."

Following the PC release confirmation last month at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the people behind "Monster Hunter: World" have been teasing details about the game for the last couple of weeks, including snippets of the dinosaur-filled world.

Now, game developer Capcom has released 14 videos featuring the upcoming game's weapons in action. These include the Bow, Charge Blade, Dual Blades, Great Sword, Gunlance, Heavy Bowgun, Hammer, Insect Glaive, Hunting Horn, Lance, Long Sword, Switch Axe, Light Bowgun, and Sword and Shield.

The rest of the videos are available on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel.

These weapons each have their own styles and abilities, and they are classified into three categories.

For example, light weapons include the Long Sword and Dual Blades, heavy weapons include the Great Sword and Gunlance, while the technical weapons include the Hunting Horn and Insect Glaive.

"World" is the first new installment in the "Monster Hunter" series since 2010 that is coming to home consoles. According to GameSpot, it features a new set of mechanics and improvements. The world itself is much larger compared to the series' previous installments. An extensive live demo was shown last month at E3.

As per Eurogamer, another exciting new improvement to the game is that players will be able to switch weapons in the middle of a mission, which was impossible to do in the previous games. So, if a player realizes he/she is using the wrong weapon in a mission, there will be no more need to restart the mission by quitting.

The Light Bowgun is also said to now have the ability to drop landmine-like traps.

"Monster Hunter: World" is expected to be released in early 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The release of the PC version will follow at a later time.