'Monster Hunter: World' Weapon Design Contest Ongoing, Entries Can Be Submitted Until Aug. 16

Capcom Unity A weapon design contest for 'Monster Hunter: World' is taking place right now

The "Monster Hunter" games have featured more than their fair share of cool-looking weapons over the years. And now, the fans themselves will have an opportunity to see their creations featured in the upcoming installment of the series known as "Monster Hunter: World."

Announced just recently by the developers, there is an ongoing design contest that players can join if they want to see the weapon of their dreams end up in the game.

To join the contest, fans must first come up with an original design for one of the 14 weapon types that will be featured. The image featuring the design should also come with a minimum resolution of 1024x1024 pixels when it is submitted. Fans should likewise make sure that the design includes a name and a description.

According to the terms and conditions of the competition, factors such as creativity, originality and even humor will be taken into account when considering which design will be hailed as the winner.

The player skilled and lucky enough to have his/her entry selected will then be able to see their weapon included inside "Monster Hunter: World."

The winner of this competition will be notified sometime between Sept. 1 and Oct. 10, so fans who do decide to take part in it will want to frequently check their accounts for any updates.

Notably, even if a particular entry is not selected as the winner of the contest, developers may still contact its designer if it is deemed to be of "high quality."

Players interested can now send their designs to the email address specified in the terms and conditions and make sure that they use the right title to ensure that their entries are seen. Only one entry per contestant will be accepted as well. Entries for the contest can be sent in until Aug. 16.

"Monster Hunter: World" is set to be released early next year.