'Monster Hunter: World's' 14 Weapon Types To Be Detailed Further Very Soon

Capcom Unity 'Monster Hunter: World" will be released early next year

"Monster Hunter: World" will feature a number of enormous foes players will be tasked with taking down. And in order to do so, they will have to familiarize themselves with the different weapons available.

The good news for fans is that they should be able to learn more about these weapons in the near future.

Over on the r/MonsterHunter Subreddit, "shockwave1211" shared that the developers confirmed during a San Diego Comic-Con panel that they are looking to release 14 new videos about the game.

The 14 new videos will showcase each and every one of the weapon types that players will be given access to inside "Monster Hunter: World."

Developers have yet to confirm the 14 weapon types that will be featured, but if recent entries in the series are anything to go by, players may already know what they will be.

In "Monster Hunter 4: Ultimate," 14 weapon types were also included, with 11 designed for Blademasters and three suitable for those who preferred to play as Gunners.

According to the Monster Hunter Wiki, the 11 Blademaster weapon types included the Charge Blade, Dual Blades, Great Sword, Gunlance, Hammer, Hunting Horn, Insect Glaive, Lance, Long Sword, Switch Axe and the Sword and Shield.

The three Gunner weapons offered to players consist of the Bow, Heavy Bowgun and Light Bowgun.

Some of these weapon types have already been featured in previously released trailers for "Monster Hunter: World," but it is still unclear if all 14 included in "Ultimate" will be returning in the upcoming installment of the series or if the developers may be considering introducing some new ones.

In any case, with new weapon trailers expected to come out sometime soon, fans should be able to learn more about the instruments of elimination that they can use inside the game.

"Monster Hunter: World" is expected to be released sometime early next year.