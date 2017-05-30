'Monster Hunter XX' Coming to Nintendo Switch on Aug. 25

Capcom has just announced that it will be bringing over the popular "Monster Hunter" franchise to the Nintendo Switch, with "Monster Hunter XX" making its way to the hybrid console. The new version for the Switch will also feature cross-play compatibility with the 3DS version of the game.

Facebook/monsterhunterA promo image of "Monster Hunter" used as the cover photo on the game series' official Facebook page.

"Monster Hunter XX" is the latest version of the role-playing game franchise which has been popular in Japan since its days as a PlayStation Portable game. An expanded update for "Monster Hunter X," this latest title has not yet been released outside of Japan after its launch in March, according to The Verge.

The multiplayer coop aspect of the game is one of its strong points, and the capability of the Nintendo Switch to host multiplayer on the go makes it one of the perfect platforms for the game. Players who are used to the analog inputs of the Nintendo 3DS will be right at home with the Switch having its own analog sticks as well.

"Monster Hunter XX" for the Nintendo Switch is set to launch in Japan on Aug. 25, as announced by Capcom at the annual "Monster Hunter" Championship 2017 event on Friday, May 26, according to Gematsu.

The game will cost 5,800 yen from retail stores, or 5,546 yen for the digital copy. A hardware bundle, featuring a customized Nintendo Switch system with a copy of the game, has been announced as well. The "Monster Hunter XX" Nintendo Switch Version Special Switch Pack will retail for 36,280 yen.

The Switch version offers improved graphics from the 3DS version, with 1080p resolution support that takes advantage of the higher specs of the Nintendo Switch. Players from both the Switch and 3DS versions can also play multiplayer together, as "Monster Hunter XX" will feature internet cross-play support for the two console versions, according to IGN.

Nintendo Switch players will also be able to form four-player local multiplayer games, as well as the usual online play options. Save data from the 3DS version can be ported forward to the Nintendo Switch version, but not the other way around.