'Monster Hunter XX' Gets the 'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Makeover

(Photo: YouTube/Nintendo/Capcom) A screenshot from the "Monster Hunter XX" and "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" collaboration trailer.

Nintendo is giving the Switch version of "Monster Hunter XX: Double Cross" the epic "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" treatment.

In a new trailer, the collaboration involves bringing to the game the armor, weapons and other special items based on the Nintendo title.

"Monster Hunter XX: Double Cross" players can don Link's very own garb while the Korok costumes will be available for their trusty companions known as the Palicos.

In fact, "Monster Hunter XX: Double Cross" also features environment and resources that were modified to give that Hyrule feel for the complete experience.

Capcom also collaborated with Nintendo in bringing "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" to the Nintendo 3DS version of the game so the Switch version was expected and even highly anticipated.

Speaking of the Nintendo 3DS, "Monster Hunter XX: Double Cross" is also getting "GORO," "Okami" and "Strider" collaborations. There is no word on a Switch version just yet.

"Monster Hunter XX: Double Cross" is only available in Japan at the moment. A release in the west has not been announced and might not be planned, at least "at this time."

When GameSpot asked the possibility at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 last June, a representative of Capcom replied with a simple "no." Whether or not there will be one in the future remains to be seen.

"Monster Hunter XX: Double Cross" is an expanded version of the 2015 hit "Monster Hunter Generations" with extra quests for players to go through and more monsters to take on.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game boasts high resolution graphics for an epic visual experience plus online cross-platform play with the 3DS game.

This means that players can also transfer their save data over from the Nintendo 3DS version of "Monster Hunter XX: Double Cross" to the Switch.