'Monster Hunter XX' Nintendo Switch Release Date Rumors: Coming This 2017?

The "Monster Hunter" series continues to give fans what they want as Capcom revealed its latest news. Is the series finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch?

Youtube/Capcom Channel The official logo of "Monster Hunter XX" for the Nintendo Switch

Yes, indeed! Capcom has just announced that "Monster Hunter XX" is coming to the Switch. The company revealed the news on their official website and even made another page dedicated to the game itself. Fans of the series rejoiced after the announcement and are expecting great things from "Monster Hunter's" latest installment.

Right after Capcom shared the news of "Monster Hunter XX's" addition to the Switch, Nintendo reportedly had an increase in market value. Apparently, after the series was added to the Switch's roster, many investors became hopeful that the sales of the platform would go up as well. This means that Nintendo's stock received an all-time high since its peak in October 2008. This share price move allowed the company to earn an additional $2.2 billion in market capital.

Despite the news though, not much is revealed about "Monster Hunter XX" for the Switch. Capcom did not even tease anything about a release date, just like with its 3DS version. The company also did not reveal if the title is coming to western regions. However, many are hopeful that it is definitely launching outside of Japan, seeing as what happened to Nintendo's stock market value. "Monster Hunter" is a popular franchise after all, and many people are hooked to it than ever before.

"Monster Hunter XX" is the expanded edition of "Monster Hunter Generations." Additional quests, weapons, monsters are said to be added to this new version.

A "Monster Hunter" event is scheduled to happen on Friday, May 27 in Sapporo, Japan which will give fans more details about the upcoming game.