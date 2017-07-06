More 'Crash Bandicoot' Games Coming Soon?

Facebook/CrashBandicoot "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is now available in PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Activision may be planning to release more "Crash Bandicoot" games, as hinted by company CEO Eric Hirshberg.

Hirshberg recently told GameIndustry.biz that they are aware of the fans' interest in the "Crash" franchise. According to him, they have been "experimenting" with the property and it might lead to the creation of more games in the future. The CEO said that they were always looking forward to the "next big thing" and paying attention to what the gaming community really wants at the same time.

"We are experimenting with Crash. We know there's a vocal fanbase that wanted that to come back. But you never know if that is emblematic of a larger audience or just this niche, nostalgia-based community. So far, we are seeing some real passion for it, so that could lead to other things," Hirshberg said.

Speculations are rife that Activision will soon be working with brand-new entries in the "Crash Bandicoot" series, as well as remakes. Recently, the company released "Crash Bandicoot: The N. Sane Trilogy," a remaster plus of the first three "Crash Bandicoot" games developed by Vicarious Visions. According to Eurogamer, the game is extremely popular in the United Kingdom and has already taken the top spot in the list of titles with the biggest sales.

"Crash Bandicoot: The N. Sane Trilogy" has reportedly defeated the record set by "Horizon: Zero Dawn" and is currently the biggest single-platform release of the year. This is said to be the first time in "Crash's" history that it has ranked number one in the U.K. roster.

Other games included in the top ten are "Micro Machines: World Series," "GTA5," "Forza Horizon 3" and "FIFA 17."

Overall, it is second in sales to the multiplatform "Ghost Recon Wildlands."

"The N. Sane Trilogy" is currently only available for the PlayStation 4. There are rumors, though, that it will soon be released for the Xbox One consoles.