More 'Final Fantasy' Remakes Could Still Be Developed in the Future, But Which One Could Be the Ideal Candidate?

The "Final Fantasy" franchise has spanned across generations of gamers and consoles, establishing itself as one of the truly iconic video game brands. But will the future of this franchise feature more elements from its past?

Square EnixCould 'Final Fantasy IX' also be remade in the future?

Speaking recently to the International Business Times UK, "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" director Takashi Katano mentioned some things that may prove interesting to longtime fans of this role-playing game franchise.

Commenting on the matter of remakes and remasters, Katano talked about the difficulty of trying to remaster a game from the series released before the PlayStation 2.

Katano added, "That means [a future game] is far more likely to be a remake."

Later on in the interview, Katano was also asked which particular "Final Fantasy" game may be next in line to get the remake treatment, and the director indicated that feedback from fans may help determine that.

Given that Katano already commented on how challenging it may be to remaster "Final Fantasy" games released prior to the PS2, it would seem that those titles available on the PSOne would be the leading candidates to be remade.

If fan feedback is to be taken into account, then "Final Fantasy 6" and "Final Fantasy 9" may emerge as the favorites, as those two titles have remained beloved among gamers who played them back when they were first released.

"Final Fantasy 9" featuring a few more modern elements may also make it an easier title to remake as opposed to "Final Fantasy 6" which may require quite the makeover.

Still, even if new remakes are being considered, fans should probably not expect them to be released anytime soon, especially since the currently in development "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" does not even have a release window just yet.

More news about which older "Final Fantasy" games may be remade should be made available in the future.