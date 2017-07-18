More Marvel-Themed Attractions Soon to Rise at Disney California Adventure

REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni Cast member Johnny Depp poses at the premiere of ''Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides'' at Disneyland in Anaheim, California May 7, 2011.

Something big awaits Marvel fans at Disney California Adventure. A few days ago, Disney Parks disclosed its plans to build a Marvel-themed land at the existing attraction, adding more Marvel superheroes to the multi-billion park.

Previously, Disney introduced the new "Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!" ride at Disney California Adventure, making Marvel fans want to go visit the park more often. Little did they know, that was just a teaser for what is yet to come.

At the recent D23 Expo, Disney confirmed that an all-inclusive Marvel land is coming to Disney California Adventure. After the studio opened the "Mission: Breakout" attraction to replace the "Tower of Terror" ride earlier this summer, it instantly became the top-rated attraction in the park. In fact, a trip to Disney California Adventure will give one a glimpse of how long the queues may get of people lined up for hours in the hopes of experiencing the attraction.

When Disney unveiled the "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride, Marvel's Digital Media Group vice president Ryan Penagos hinted that more Marvel-themed attractions could be joining the mix in the future. In a video he posted online, he showed an "Avengers" hatch positioned beside the existing Marvel-themed ride and teased that another Marvel attraction will rise in the area adjacent to "Mission: Breakout." The said area currently features "A Bug's Land."

Three years since Disney obtained Lucasfilm, the studio confirmed that a "Star Wars"-themed land will soon come to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Not very long since that announcement, Disney had something for Marvel as well and shared at this year's D23 Expo that "Spider-Man" and "Avengers" will be added to Disney California Adventure to join "Guardians of the Galaxy" for an "immersive Super Hero universe."

Details about the upcoming attractions are still under wraps, but with the recent announcement, it is safe to say that Disney California Adventure is shaping up to be one of the must-visit parks in America.