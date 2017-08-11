More 'Twilight,' 'Hunger Games' Movies Up for Development at Lionsgate

Franchise movies like "Twilight" and "Hunger Games" might be getting a reboot. Lionsgate plans on revisiting these blockbusters with either new installments or spin-offs if the studio will be able to cut good deals.

REUTERS/Mike Segar Kristen Stewart rose to popularity due to the "Twilight" movie franchise, which could be getting a reboot along with "Hunger Games."

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer revealed the studio's plans during a meeting with Wall Street investors for its quarterly earnings announcements. He hinted that there could be discussions with Stephenie Meyer ("Twilight") and Suzanne Collins ("Hunger Games") who wrote the books that the films are based on.

"There are a lot more stories to be told, and we're ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories," Feltheimer said, adding that he is optimistic about these plans. "I've seen enough research to really believe that it's really something that would be good for everybody."

This isn't the first time Lionsgate mulled on doing more "Twilight" films. Patrick Wachsberger, the co-chairman of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, expressed the possibility in 2016. The chairman said that the studio will welcome any new story Meyer wants to tell about her "Twilight" characters.

"Twilight" star Kristen Stewart once discussed the reboot as well. While she had the best time doing the movies, the actress said she was open to the idea that the reboot might feature a new cast without her.

The last installment of "Twilight" ran in theaters five years ago.

"Hunger Games," on the other hand, ended two years ago but reboot talks cropped up even then. The cast, led by Jennifer Lawrence, even discussed who could potentially replace her in the midst of promoting the final run of "Hunger Games."

But in December 2015, Lawrence also said that it might be too soon for a "Hunger Games" reboot. At that time, rumors of a prequel were rife but the actress said she would not be involved.

"They've got to let the body get cold, in my opinion," Lawrence stated.