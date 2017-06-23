Mother of 12-Year-Old Who Declared She Was a Lesbian Before Church Congregation Decried for Exploiting Daughter

A Mormon pro-family leader deplored the mother of Savannah, the 12-year-old girl who confessed to being a lesbian in a church service, for sexualizing and exploiting her vulnerable daughter. She accused the mother of leading her daughter to a destructive path instead of enlightening her.

In her blog post titled "The Sexualizing of Savannah," Janice Graham decried how Heather, the mother, encouraged her daughter's identity crisis. She was referring to the confession made by the girl during a May 7 meeting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LSD) in Provo, Utah.

The co-founder of Standard of Liberty educational foundation wrote that it was normal for pubescent girls to feel a closer affinity to kids of the same gender and be annoyed with boys. But instead of addressing her confusion, Heather encouraged her daughter to embrace lesbianism.

Graham cited photos online showing Savannah posing at a gay "pride" festival, wearing a "Mighty Queer" shirt and rainbow-colored leggings, a symbol of the homosexual and lesbian community. She described such parents who should know better as "cruel and exploitative."

Graham knows from where she speaks. She has a son who confessed to being gay 15 years ago. As a "responsible parent," the first thing she and her husband did was to find out the "full extent of his exposure to homosexuality" and "how had he gotten these wrong and dangerous ideas."

They then set about the task of helping their son "unlearn those wrong ideas and reinforce the correct attitudes and roles his dad and I modeled." In Heather's case, there was no effort made to reverse her daughter's problem. Graham's son overcame his homosexuality and is now a straight man.

Graham also suspected an agenda behind Savannah's "coming out." First, it was done during an activity, wherein members were supposed to give testimonies about righteousness, sin, and humble repentance that were delivered extemporaneously. In contrast, the girl had a prepared speech that was drafted by her parents.

Graham also implied that Savannah deceived the congregation who didn't come to hear talking points straight out of the proverbial gay pride handbook. She added that LSD Fast and Testimony meetings are not usually recorded, so the fact that the girl's speech was secretly taped and released online showed that the incident was "staged."