Mother of Three Gets Fatally Shot After Attending Bible Study

A mother of three was shot and killed while visiting a friend after her church Bible study. The incident happened inside an apartment in the Deanwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington. The victim is identified as Robin Fitzgerald, 41, who lived within the block where the incident happened.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Hi540)King James Version of the Bible.

Reports say Fitzgerald came from a Bible study at her nearby church, House of Praise Tuesday evening. But instead of going straight home, she went to the house of her friend, Clarence Jacobs, where she spent time way into the night.

Clarence said his brother Aaron, 41, came to the apartment and the two of them got into an argument. During the altercation, the brother fired two shots through the wall, shooting Fitzgerald by accident. The victim was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The crime scene was just close the victim's home that her mother heard the gunfire. "I heard the gunshots and my first instinct was to call my baby," she said. "I heard no answer, call after call. Then I knew it was her," she went on to say. Fitzgerald left behind three children aged 16, 19, and 23, whose father died from a heart attack years ago.

"She was born in the apartment building where she was gunned down and lived here for all 41 years of her life," the elderly mother said. Her grandchildren will have to live with her now. "This was her street and we will keep on living here for herm" she added. The suspect was charged with second-degree murder.

D.C police statistics reveal there were 51 homicides so far this year in the District, which is down by 15 percent from 60 at the same time last year. But last year's overall homicide count of 134 is still among the highest in seven years despite a 10 percent decline from the 162 recorded in 2015.